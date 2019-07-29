Caylee Hammack Safe After Festival Shooting

"WE Are Okay," She Shares After Gilroy Garlic Festival

Country newcomer Caylee Hammack was at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California on Sunday (July 28), and she left the grounds right before a shooter opened fire on the crowd at the food festival near San Jose.

“WE ARE OKAY! We left right before all this must’ve happened and we are okay. @waterloorevival @kingcalaway and us all played today but we believe are all safe and away from the festival now. This makes me sick. There was so many smiling faces today, just enjoying the beautiful day together. My heart and prayers go out to the 11 injured,” Hammack wrote on Instagram.

Other country singers scheduled to perform on Sunday included Waterloo Revival, King Calaway and McKenna Faith.

Thank you to everyone who has called and Text, we are all okay and safe from the Garlic Festival shootings. Please pray for the victims and their families. — Waterloo Revival (@waterloorevival) July 29, 2019

According to CNN, at least three people were killed and 11 more have been injured, including a 6-year-old boy. The gunman was shot and killed by police.