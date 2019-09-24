Living Vicariously Through Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert is living the life, isn’t she? It is the exact life I wish I could lead. If I could sing. And play guitar. And write country songs. And wear fishnet pantyhose with shorts. And play packed shows at stadiums. And, even better, packed shows at tiny clubs.

Which is exactly what she did on Monday night (Sept. 23), and we have all kinds of pictures in case you missed the show, so you, too, can live vicariously through the never-disappointing country superstar.

All photos courtesy of Alan Poizner:

Alan Poizner

Monday night’s show at the Exit/In was essentially an album preview kind of party for her upcoming Wildcard release, due out Nov. 1.

Much like she did in 2015. In January of that year — four years ago — Lambert played the Exit/In for two solid hours. She did 30 songs as a way of rehearsing for her Certified Platinum tour. I remember reporting that she’d even done some covers that night, like the Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” with RaeLynn and Gwen Sebastian, and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”

According to the Tennessean, Lambert was initially nervous about playing the music, but was glad to have a little liquid courage in her hand. Then she went on to share the songs and the stories behind them off her album. On “Tequila Does,” she said, “If you don’t like this and don’t think it’s country, then you don’t like country music.” On “Holy Water,” she called it “swampy as hell.” On “Dark Bars,” she said she’d written it with Hillary Lindsay at her NYC apartment in SoHo. And on and on and on.

The Exit/In has been nestled off Lower Broadway’s honky-tonk beaten path, between Music Row and Vanderbilt University, since 1971. According to the website, the place is considered one of the “most venerable, historic music venues, by giving Nashville outsiders an alternative option.”