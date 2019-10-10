Why Tim McGraw and Blanco Brown Crossed Paths Backstage in Oz

The 1994 Country Ballad That Brought Them Together

Want to know the story behind the unlikely collaboration between Tim McGraw and Blanco “The Git Up” Brown? It goes like this.

McGraw read a story, maybe this one, about how the artist behind this year’s infectious country line-dancing song “The Git Up” discovered country music through McGraw’s “Don’t Take the Girl.” It was McGraw’s first No. 1 song, and was released in 1994.

