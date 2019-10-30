CMT Next Up Now, Volume 10

</noscript> </div>

Influences: For this track, I would say Eagles, Waylon Jennings, Midland, Merle Haggard, Roy Orbison, The Grateful Dead

From the Artist: “I woke up from a dream a couple years ago and this tune was in my head… I picked up my iPhone and groggily started humming the melody into my voice memos still laying in my bed. The only words I had from the dream were ‘honky-tonk night.’ I knew that was the theme… I got up and shuffled into my living room and sat at my keyboard bench and picked up a guitar still half asleep and shirtless.

“I found the four simple chords that matched the melody in my dream. The equally simple lyrics just started coming to me and I quickly began typing them into my notepad on my iPhone. I knew the more awake I would become the more the magic of the dream and song would begin to slip away from me, like when you wake up from a dream that makes perfect sense but as you gain consciousness it starts making zero sense. I finished it in probably 10-15 minutes.”

Austin Merrill, “You’ll Come Knocking”

