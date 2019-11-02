CMT Hot 20 Decade, “The House That Built Me,” Miranda Lambert

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Miranda Lambert talks about her 2010 single, “The House That Built Me.” CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.

CMT: When you heard “House That Built Me” what struck you? What was your reaction?

ML: The first time I heard “The House That Built Me,” it was one of those “stop you in your tracks” moments. It was on a demo of 9 or 10 pitched songs. It came on and it was late at night. I was driving home from Dallas to Oklahoma — I lived in Oklahoma at the time — and it was a piano and a guy’s voice. The first line instantly struck me. I pulled over because I remember getting really emotional as the song went on and I knew it was magical.

