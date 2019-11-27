Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Loni’s Got No Love for Alligator Snacks

</noscript> </div>

Love, who’s dressed in head-to-toe cowboy attire, approaches the stage after a summons from host Bob Saget, only to be met by samples of alligator jerky, bison jerky and deer jerky. Saget says her job is to match the jerky “to the animal that it belongs to” and in the video above, Love wastes no time diving in.

“You’re a jerky for making me do this, all right?” Love jokes as she observes the game board, which features photos of each animal.

After nibbling on a first sample, Love observes “alligator is rough,” and pins the piece to its gator counterpart. She proceeds to note that “bison is the bigger one,” and makes her choice accordingly.

Finally, she concludes “this [jerky] is soft,” and pins her choice next to the deer.

But has Love — who’s got no love for the task — done enough to claim victory?

Check out the sneak peek above, and be sure to tune in to two brand new episodes — the collective season finale — of Nashville Squares Friday at 8/7c on CMT!