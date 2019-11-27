TV

Nashville Squares Sneak Peek: Loni’s Got No Love for Alligator Snacks

The comedian has to sample different types of jerky on the show's season finale, and she's not thrilled.
This Thanksgiving, in the event your potatoes burn or your cranberry sauce isn’t totally up to snuff, just be glad that you — unlike Loni Love — don’t have to chew on pieces of dried alligator for cash.

