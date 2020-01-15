Riley Green Sings “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” on TODAY

Riley Green returned to TODAY for a solo, acoustic performance of his new single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” Because of their inspiration in his life, the new artist even gave his late grandfathers co-writing credit.

Asked by hosts Jenna Hager Bush and Hoda Kotb what his grandfathers would think of him now, Green replied, “They were proud of me when I was framing houses for a living, so I know they love this. I think my granddaddy Buford would have been a really good songwriter. He was really witty. And if I could say, one thing I wish I would have done was to try to sit down and write a song with the two of them. They were one of a kind.”

Green told the hosts that it’s been a blur since the last time he performed on the show, when he sang “There Was This Girl” almost exactly a year ago. This time around, he’s surrounded himself, virtually, by photos of his family on the digital backdrop. Take a look at Riley Green’s “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”



