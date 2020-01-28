Music

Little Big Town Shine With No. 1 Nightfall Debut

by 35m ago

That’s not thunder you’re hearing, folks. That’s the sound of Little Big Town’s Nightfall booming in at No. 1 on Billboard’s country albums chart.

The band’s upcoming appearances include Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, January 29, and LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan on Friday, January 31.

