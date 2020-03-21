Country Artists Share Memories of the Late Kenny Rogers

"You Never Know How Much You Love Somebody Until They’re Gone," Dolly Parton Says

As country artists from every era woke up on Saturday morning (March 21) and learned that Kenny Rogers has died, they took to social media to share their fondest memories of the man who influenced so many of the stars who knew him, loved him and treasured him and his music.

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

So many songs you sang painted the canvas of my musical youth. Thank you for dedicating your life to enriching the lives of people like me with your gift. Rest well Sweet Music Man. @_KennyRogers pic.twitter.com/FdWgwYjVlJ — Jamey Johnson (@jamey_johnson) March 21, 2020

I’m very sad to learn that @_KennyRogers has passed away. Kenny was a friend who helped me in so many ways early on. He was always funny, kind and full of advice. Kenny’s legacy of great music will live on forever. My deepest condolences to Wanda & family. #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/lZo6XI3yma — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 21, 2020

Also, I woke up the news of @_KennyRogers passing. It’s not about #1s. It’s about the legacy you leave behind and he was a great man. He changed Country Music and had a voice like no other. Thank you Kenny. Thank you. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 21, 2020

Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories, classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much.

Rest in peace Gambler — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 21, 2020

The loss of The Sweet Music man will take a long time to process Kenny like CASH was always bigger than life to us and no other has meant more to our career. Thank you Kenny for the lessons love, music and deep friendship … until the day .. #RestinpeaceKennyrogers pic.twitter.com/21aslusOKp — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) March 21, 2020

She Believes In Me still stops me in my tracks when I hear it. Rest easy Sweet Music Man #KennyRogers — Kendell Marvel (@kendellmarvel) March 21, 2020

I’m going to miss my sweet friend that I’ve known through the years. I love you Kenny! ❤️❤️ #KennyRogers pic.twitter.com/zn4MKKY5Bt — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) March 21, 2020

What an amazing journey Kenny Rogers had. I had the pleasure of visiting with him several times over the years. He was always very gracious to me. His music touched me from an early age. — Tracy Lawrence (@tracy_lawrence) March 21, 2020

Kenny Rogers was the most stylistic singer ever…Ruggedly beautiful tone and a delivery that hit its mark EVERY time. He had time to make his peace and I have no doubt he is making his way thru throngs of singers and fans as he walks thru the gates! New Beginnings!!! — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) March 21, 2020

Lil tribute to The Gambler @_KennyRogers … one of my favorite songs ever. pic.twitter.com/Y9JmILrjG8 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 21, 2020