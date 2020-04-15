Brad Paisley Shows He’s a Team Player on “No I in Beer”

Brad Paisley is tapping into this moment in history with his new surprise single, “No I in Beer.” Although he wrote it in 2018 with his longtime collaborator Kelley Lovelace, the song is particularly relevant during this time, where we’re all spending our days at home with friends and family.
“People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings,” said Paisley. “This song wasn’t written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now.”
Embedded from www.youtube.com.