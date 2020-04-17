Mayo Clinic Residents Turning Music Into Medicine

</noscript> </div>

And oh yeah. The doctor can sing. And he’s got a giving heart.

Dr. Elvis Francois and his sideman — and fellow orthopedic surgery resident at the Mayo Clinic — pianist Dr. William Robinson are releasing their first EP called Music Is Medicine on Friday (April 17), and all the proceeds will be donated to the Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

While the two doctors have been making music for a while, they didn’t get a shot at recording an EP until two Nashville record label execs showed up.

Big Machine Label Group’s Jake Basden and Allison Jones helped get the gifted doctors into a recording studio near the hospital (Carpet Booth Studios) to record the four-song EP. In a press release, Dr. Francois explained why he thinks music matters, for patients and anyone else in need of some kind of healing.

“As health care professionals, we spend our careers helping our patients with medicine, pills and surgery,” Dr. Francois said. “While medicine goes far, music simply heals us in ways that medicine can’t. We are honored to be in a position to use both music and medicine in the fight against COVID-19.”

Tracklist for Music Is Medicine:

John Lennon’s “Imagine”

Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me”

Andra Day’s “Rise Up”

Mike Yung’s “Alright”

