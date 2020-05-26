The Show Must Go on for Alan Jackson and His Small Town Drive-In Concerts

Early on Tuesday morning (May 26), Alan Jackson announced something that is music to our ears. He is actually planning new shows, instead of postponing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just announced – Small Town Drive-in June 5 & 6th! Tickets onsale May 27th 10am CST! Fan Club Presale starts today at 5pm. More details at https://t.co/q76XhbJ0pu#AJDriveIn#KeepinItCountry pic.twitter.com/B2yQFfO0gt — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) May 26, 2020

It’s possible that Jackson’s idea was inspired by Keith Urban’s drive-in show at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater outside of Nashville in May.

But Jackson is doing not one but two shows in Alabama: on June 5 he will play in Cullman on the open-field site of the Rock the South festival, and on June 6 he will play in Fairhope on the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm. Fans can get ticketing info here, when tickets go on sale on Wednesday (May 27) at 10:00 a.m. CT.

According to Jackson’s website, each show will allow for 2,000 parked vehicles. (Which might mean a crowd of 10,000 at each show. So roughly 20,000 lucky fans in total.) And concession stands will be taking orders over the phone for delivery to your car. You can read all of the rules and regs for the show here.

Both shows will be “staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices.” Meaning, concertgoers will need to stay in their cars and no one will be allowed to bring back line dancing like this:



Jackson will be donating a portion of the proceeds from each show to food relief efforts in and around Alabama.




