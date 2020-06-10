Margo Price Hopes “Letting Me Down” Will Lift Us Up

Although Margo Price had written and recorded her upcoming album prior to the pandemic, many of its messages are taking on deeper meanings in this era of isolation — and she’s sharing her hope that the music “will provide an escape of relief to someone who needs it.”

Upon announcing the July 10 release of That’s How Rumors Get Started, Price stated, “Take me back to the day I started trying to paint my masterpiece so I could warn myself of what was ahead. Time has rearranged, it has slowed down, it has manipulated things like it always does…the words to some of these songs have changed meaning, they now carry heavier weight.”

She added, “I’ve seen the streets set ablaze, the sky set on fire. I’ve been manic, heartbroken for the world, heartbroken for the country, heartbroken from being heartbroken again and again. This album is a postcard of a landscape of a moment in time. It’s not political but maybe it will provide an escape or relief to someone who needs it. Sending love to everyone out there and hope I see you down the highway.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Price revealed her music video for “Letting Me Down,” about two teenage runaways trying to escape a workaday life. She wrote the song with Jeremy Ivey to a pair of former high school friends. Sturgill Simpson provides background vocals on the track.

