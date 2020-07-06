Music

Country Stars Share Their Own Charlie Daniels Memories and Moments

"The Country Music Flag Is Flying at Half Mast Today," Luke Combs Says
by 25m ago

Once the news of the death of country music’s legendary songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Daniels was out, the country community came out in full force to share their memories of the man who meant so much to so many.

Travis Tritt posted a picture that speaks volumes about his love for Daniels. “My heart is crushed today after hearing that my dear friend Charlie Daniels has passed away. Charlie was the first legendary artist to take me under his wing and encourage me when I was first getting started in the business. He was always there for me when I needed him. I have so many great memories of touring, performing, writing and recording with Charlie, but my favorite memories are of simply talking with the man when it was just the two of us alone,” Tritt wrote. “Farewell dear friend until we meet again. Thank you for being such a friend, mentor and inspiration to me. I will always be grateful.”

And even for newcomer Luke Combs, the country great’s passing has hit him hard.

Other country artists who have mourned Daniels on social media:

Martina McBride

Gretchen Wilson

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Tim McGraw

Tyler Farr

Eddie Montgomery

Charles Esten

Brad Paisley

Travis Denning

Charlie Worsham

Jake Owen

Chris Young

Chris Janson

Randy Rogers Band

John Rich

McGraw also shared one of his favorite songs from Daniels, saying, “The word ’legend’ gets tossed around so easily these days, but not in this case… he was #BeyondLegendary. This is one of my absolute favorites… ’The Legend of Wooly Swamp’.”

