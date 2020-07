What You See Is What You Get makes history

Luke Combs is holding onto the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week, breaking a record set by Taylor Swift.

Combs’ newest project, What You See Is What You Get, is spending its 25th week at No. 1, making him the only country artist to have their first two albums hold that top spot for 25 weeks. Swift’s self-titled debut album from 2006 spent 24 weeks at No. 1. Her 2008 follow-up, Fearless, spent 35 weeks at No. 1.



Combs’ 2017 debut album, This One’s For You, marked its 50th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums tally in October 2019. That achievement tied Shania Twain’s 1997 album, Come On Over, for the longest reign on that chart.

In August 2019, Combs bested the record set by Randy Travis for the most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart by a male artist.

Other country artists who have spent more than 20 weeks at No. 1 (but not with their first albums) include Alabama, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, and Shania Twain.