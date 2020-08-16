JUST IN: Gabby Barrett Shares Baby News

On Sunday (August 16), country singer-songwriter Gabby Barrett shared the blessed news that she and her husband Cade Foehner were going to be parents. “And then there were three… Psalm 127:3,” Barrett wrote of their highly anticipated baby girl.

The couple met and fell in love while they were both on American Idol, and they were married in 2019.

“The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we’re really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it,” she shared with People. She is due in early 2021.

Barrett also recalled the minute she found out she was pregnant: “We were in Texas visiting Cade’s side of his family. And it’s funny, because I did not think that I was. Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed!

“I was like, ’Wait, is that two lines?’ I came running out to Cade and was just like, ’Oh my gosh, I think I am.’ That’s all that I said, and he knew what that meant,” she said. “I started crying, and it was very sweet.”

Nobody knows for sure if the COVID-19 pandemic will result in a baby boom, but Barrett and Foehner are being open about how the quarantine encouraged their efforts. “Then, of course, with the pandemic happening, there was this huge amount of time of getting to think and rethink what life was going to be about,” Foehner said. “So we started trying pretty much at the start of the whole pandemic. It happened pretty quickly. We were expecting it to take a little while, and it seemed like the first try that it happened, so we were just so excited. We were blown away that it worked so quickly. But yes, we were starting to plan on it, for sure.”

Earlier this year, Barrett told CMT that the cheatin’ kind in her No. 1 debut single “I Hope” wasn’t all she was going to sing about. “It has a message for the people who liked ’I Hope’: not all men are bad ones. There are good ones out there,” she said of her latest single “The Good Ones.”



