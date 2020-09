EOTY Nominees Will Collaborate Live on a Medley of Their Greatest Hits

In an off-camera event, the Academy of Country Music already declared the winners in four categories on Monday morning (Sept. 14):

Music event of the year:

Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King. Theirs was a country take on the 1975 hit from Elvin Bishop.



Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young” videoHillary Lindsey

In addition, the ACM revealed that the show opener will be a collaboration with all of the entertainer of the year nominees doing a medley of hits: Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.