Save All the 2021 Dates, Even Though the Dates Are Subject to Change

When Are We Allowed to Get Excited About Live Music Again?

We know, we know. Everything is cancelled. Little honky-tonk shows, big amphitheater shows, massive arena-sized concerts and all the country music festivals that show up during festival season.

It’s been almost eight months since I’ve seen a live show — Ryan Hurd at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville — and none of us had any idea that the loss of live music would last this long. I mean, maybe the CDC knew. But the rest of the world, country fans included, were probably hoping that by late summer, the pandemic would be over and we’d be back in crowded rooms, elbow-to-elbow with strangers, soaking up every song and loving every minute.

And while we’ve come to understand and sort of accept the new normal, wouldn’t it be nice to pencil some live country music on your 2021 calendar? And hold on to the hope that by this time next year, we’ll all be back to the old normal and our concert funds will have all been depleted?

So instead of a list of the concerts that you’ve had to begrudgingly cross off your schedule, here is what your 2021* could potentially look like if you say yes to all the things:



We will be updating this list as new dates and artists are added.

January 8

Cody Johnson

Raising Canes River Center in Baton Rouge, LA

February 12

Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen

Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

March 12-14

C2C Country to Country

Venues in Glasgow, Dublin and London

March 17

Miranda Lambert

ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, WA

March 19-21

Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Kane Brown

Country Thunder in Kissimmee, FL

April 8-11

Dustin Lynch, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Luke Combs

Country Thunder in Florence, AZ

April 21

Chris Stapleton’s U.S. tour kick off

Toledo, OH

April 23-25

Stagecoach Festival

Empire Polo Club in Riverside, CA

April 30

Maren Morris’ U.S. tour kick off

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA

May 1

Kenny Chesney’s U.S. tour kick off

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

May 30

Luke Bryan’s U.S. tour kick off

Stambaugh Stadium in Younsgtown, OH

June 5

Lee Brice

Brickie Bowl in Hobart, IN

June 10- 13

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker

Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC

June 11-13

Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen

Country Thunder in Forest City, IA

July 15-18

Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown

Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, WI

July 23

Carrie Underwood

Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, MN

July 30-August 1

Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett

Watershed Festival in Quincy, WA

August 08

Sam Hunt, Eric Church, Dan + Shay

Boots and Hearts Festival in Oro-Medonte, ON

September 12

Clint Black

Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

October 10

Mitchell Tenpenny

Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

November 12-14

Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw

Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, FL

* This list does not include scheduled tour stops for the remainder of 2020, which may or may not be postponed.