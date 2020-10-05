Finally, Keith Urban and Foy Vance Meet in (Almost) Real Life

The Man Behind "Burden" Invites Urban to Join Him for The Vinyl Sessions

Remember when Keith Urban went for a two-hour bike ride around London in 2019 and discovered “Burden,” by Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance? And then Urban performed the song on the Academy of Country Music Awards? And then Vance tweeted about it?

Well this is a lovely surprise. Thank you @KeithUrban for the moving performance and cover of “Burden” from The Wild Swan… xx -Foy pic.twitter.com/TdbxfY9Xif — Foy Vance (@foyvance) April 8, 2019

Back then, Urban had explained that he was talking about Vance with Ed Sheeran and then listened to his music non-stop the next day. And then he went back to Nashville, heard the Vance song “Burden,” and knew he had to give it a go.

“The brevity of the song spoke to me as someone that has needed to hear that in my life and needed to hear that offered to me. I love songs that speak to the human condition of struggle and the idea that it’s okay, I can help you…let me carry your burden,” Urban said at the time.

