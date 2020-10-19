Johnny Cash’s “Farther Along” Gets a Boost from a Guitar Legend

The music of Johnny Cash has been a lifelong inspiration for guitar hero Duane Eddy, in no small part due to the riveting guitar work of Luther Perkins, who played in Cash’s band from 1954 until his death in 1968. Perkins is credited with inventing Cash’s “boom-chicka-boom” rhythmic trademark.

Now, more than five decades later, 82-year-old Eddy is stepping into the role of Cash’s sideman through a new collaboration between the Cash estate and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The legendary guitarist guests on “Farther Along,” one of 12 selections from the album Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, due November 13.

