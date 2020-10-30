Payton Smith Delivers Acoustic Take on “Like I Knew You Would”

Payton Smith is taking it all back to the beginning with “Like I Knew You Would.” Accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, he delivers a story about inevitably falling in love, with all the fluttering syncopation we feel when it happens. He wrote the feel-good song with Ronnie Bowman and Dan Fernandez, then included it on his self-titled EP on Big Machine Records.

“I love how this version of ‘Like I Knew You Would’ highlights the importance of music and melody in influencing our thoughts, feelings and emotions,” says Smith, a Lousiana native who earned a record deal after being spotted by Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta on a small stage at CMA Fest in 2018.

Enjoy this live, acoustic performance of “Like I Knew You Would” by CMT Listen Up artist Payton Smith.





