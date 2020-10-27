Music

Old Dominion Brighten Up a Breakup With “Never Be Sorry”

See the video for their latest single from the 'Old Dominion' album
Old Dominion’s “Never Be Sorry” may be the band’s cheeriest-sounding breakup song yet. With fond memories stretching from Chicago to California, the guys are reflecting on the good moments… even though somebody’s just been dumped.

