Old Dominion Brighten Up a Breakup With “Never Be Sorry”

McAnally, who co-produced the track (and the corresponding Old Dominion album) with the band, has said it took a while to get the vibe just right in the studio, but now the track has all the Old Dominion hallmarks of tight harmony, endless hooks, and a flood of words that still somehow flows naturally.

“More and more lately, if there’s a sad lyric, I feel like I want to make every song happy,” guitarist Brad Tursi told Billboard. “A happy sound with a sad lyric is, to me, a cool juxtaposition.”

“Sometimes the dumbest, most basic melody is the one that feels the best,” Rosen added. “I don’t know why that is, but when you feel it, you know. It doesn’t have to be some crazy, all-over-the-map melody. Sometimes it’s just the simple one where you stay on [one note] that you feel that release in your gut.”

In a video chat prior to the premiere, Allen noted, “I’ve always been a fan of one-take videos, or just long shots in general. But there’s a lot more rehearsing and difficulty that goes into nailing a long shot. So when there’s a lot of things going on, it can be hard to get everything on the production side and the performer side to turn out like you planned it.” “Never Be Sorry” is the fourth single from the band’s third album, Old Dominion, which they released on Sony Music Nashville almost exactly a year ago (on October 25, 2019). The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart. The band just wrapped up a three-week recording session in Asheville, North Carolina. Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



