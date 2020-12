Keith Urban Names the Six High Points of His Life

At 53 years old, it has to be pretty damn hard to narrow down your list of the high points in your life. Because if you’re blessed like Keith Urban is, you probably have hundreds of moments on your list.

But when Urban caught up with the Storme Warren Podcast on SiriusXM, he was able to come up with a concise list of six:

1. “Meeting Nic and marrying her.”

2. “Having children.”

3. “Getting sober.”

4. “Being accepted in Nashville, because from a professional standpoint that was it for me.”

5. “In 2005, when I was nominated at the CMAs for Male Vocal and Entertainer of the Year in the same year and won them both, it was too overwhelming to me.”

6. “Being honored again (with that) years later. I’m speechless about that.”

Urban added that those high points were not in any particular order, because they’re all equally on point. But he did admit that when he won the CMA for Entertainer of the Year in 2005, he was terrified that he’d done so so soon. It had only been five years since his debut single “But for the Grace of God.”



“I thought, well, that’s it, that’s the end of the career. I’ve peaked. And I feel like I’ve got so much more to do. It felt too much too soon,” Urban said. “And I couldn’t enjoy it because I was so scared that it was all over too soon. But I had so much more that I wanted to do.”

It sounds like Urban reflects on his life, and where he is in that one moment, when he’s getting ready to make new music. “When I’ve gone in to make a record, all I’ve tried to do is capture the spirit of who I am at that time. With the songs saying that. The way that the record sounds and feels,” he said. “The overriding thing that I think has changed is when I was recording those records and writing songs like ’Somebody Like You,’ ’Better Life’ and these things, I wasn’t that guy. But I wanted to be that guy.

“I didn’t have that relationship, but I wanted to have that kind of relationship. So those songs were really songs of wishing and hoping and praying that I could become that guy, sort of like almost visualizing that I am that before I was. And then after I met Nic,” he said of his wife of nearly 15 years Nicole Kidman, “that slow transition into actually becoming that person was when that happened.”

Urban’s current single “One Too Many” — an infectious collaboration with P!nk — is from his The Speed of Now Part 1 album.