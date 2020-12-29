Music

How Tim McGraw Convinced Taylor Swift and Keith Urban To Be Part of “Highway Don’t Care”

The All-Star Collaboration Took 2013 Single to the Next Level
Almost eight years ago — long before collaborations were as commonplace as they are now — Tim McGraw released a song with Taylor Swift and Keith Urban. It was called “Highway Don’t Care,” off his Two Lanes of Freedom album. And now, he’s put it on another album — his new McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019 compilation — and is reflecting on how the whole thing came together in the first place.

