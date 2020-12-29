How Tim McGraw Convinced Taylor Swift and Keith Urban To Be Part of “Highway Don’t Care”

</noscript> </div>

“Once Taylor decided she was gonna do it, then I really wanted Keith. Because I’m a huge fan of his playing, I’m a fan of his singing and just of the person he is as well.”

Enter Urban. “I sent it over to Keith,” he recalls, “and right away he sent it back and was very happy to play on it.”

Then McGraw and Urban and the producers had to have the Guitar Conversation.

“When I sent it over to him, and he laid his guitar track down on it, it blew me away. We had a really good guitar track already on there that I liked a lot,” he laughed, “and you don’t want to have to tell Keith Urban that you like the other track better.”

Ultimately, the song penned by Mark Irwin, Josh Kear, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, was a No. 1 hit. And after its 2013 release, it went on to collect awards like the CMA’s Musical Event of the Year, the ACM’s Video of the Year, BMI’s Country Awards Top 50 Songs and more.

“It really made it an iconic record,” McGraw adds. “With Taylor on there, which I think is one of her best vocal performances ever and Keith just blazing the guitar like he did, I think that took that record to a whole other level.”

After the release of the dramatic music video for the song, McGraw used the opportunity to join forces with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt LifeFlight to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.



Alison Bonaguro




