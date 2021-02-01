Stagecoach Country Music Festival Canceled Again Due to Ongoing Pandemic

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival, planned for April 23-25, 2021 in Indio, California, was canceled on Friday (Jan. 29) due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a public health order signed by Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer in Riverside County, California.

Stagecoach’s sister festival, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, has also shuttered its dates for April 9-11 and 16-18. No new dates have been announced for either festival.

“This Order is issued as a result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease … based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide, scientific evidence regarding the most effective approach to slow transmission of communicable diseases general and COVID-19 specifically, and best practices as currently known and available to protect the public,” the order says. “If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.”

Last year, the April dates for both festivals were initially postponed until October; by June, those dates had been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Stagecoach is not the only country festival to have dates canceled or postponed this year. In January, organizers for the United Kingdom’s Country 2 Country (C2C) Festival announced it would be postponed until 2022. Meanwhile, Panama City Beach, Florida’s Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, featuring headliners Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd, was postponed from March 2021 until June.