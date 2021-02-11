Blake Shelton Takes His Role As A Stepparent “Very Serious”

He says he “can’t imagine life without” his fiancée Gwen Stefani and her three children

Blake Shelton “can’t imagine life without” his fiancée Gwen Stefani and Stefani’s three children, he recently told KFROG’s The Ride with Kimo & Heather.

In 2020, Shelton popped the question to Stefani, who has three boys, Kingston (15), Zuma (13) and Apollo (7), from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale. Rossdale and Stefani divorced in 2015. Shelton and Stefani have been dating for five years.

Last year, Stefani and Shelton won a CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year for their clip “Nobody But You,” but Shelton says there is another role he takes just as seriously as music—his role as stepfather.

Shelton told the radio station there is “definitely nothing easy” about being a stepparent, and adds that he looks up to his own stepfather.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” he says. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

However, anyone familiar with Shelton’s sharp sense of humor and easygoing personality knows he’s having fun with it, too.

“But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie,” he says. “I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing.”

Shelton recently released his new single, “Minimum Wage,” and the video for the song premieres tomorrow (Feb. 12) on CMT.