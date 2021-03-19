Breland Partners With Mickey Guyton on an Updated Version of His Single “Cross Country”

</noscript> </div>

Breland continues to set the bar high for his growing acclaim with a new rendition of his latest single, “Cross Country,” featuring Mickey Guyton. The platinum-selling male artist and the emerging female country-crossover star’s pairing on the breezy, pop-country single add to the track’s appeal.

Via Twitter, Grammy and ACM-nominated Guyton noted that she was “honored” to perform the track alongside Breland. As well, Breland noted via Instagram that the track allows Guyton to “share her story with the world.” “Cross Country” is an autobiographical track that celebrates the uniqueness of the creative journey, plus personally resonates with each of their respective journeys into the spotlight.

Fans of “Cross Country” can see Breland — similar to Guyton — across the media these days. This coming Sunday, he will perform the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He is also an integral part of the launch of Chevrolet’s TikTok channel, plus he is a model in Tommy Jeans’ Spring ‘21 campaign.

As for Guyton, her re-released, choir-enhanced version of single “Black Like Me” has recently been released to Adult Contemporary radio. As well, just under a month remains until the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she is not just nominated for Best New Artist, but she will join Keith Urban as the program’s co-host.

Notably, when Guyton steps on the ACMs stage, she will become the first Black woman ever to host the show and the first Black artist to do so since Charley Pride in 1984.