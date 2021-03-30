Blake Shelton Will Release New Album, ‘Body Language,’ in May

Blake Shelton is already hard at work on the current season of The Voice, but he also has plenty of music ready to go. He’ll release his first full-length album in nearly four years when he drops his new project Body Language on May 21.

The 12-song album includes his previous No. 1 duet with Gwen Stefani “Happy Anywhere,” as well as his current single, “Minimum Wage.”

“We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together,” Shelton said via a press release. “We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country. I’m also thrilled to have my buddies The Swon Brothers featured on the title track as both co-writers and vocalists. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

The album’s title track was co-written by former The Voice contestants and Team Blake members The Swon Brothers, who are also featured on the song. The Swon Brothers finished third during theThe Voice’s fourth season, and went on to earn a Top 15 hit with the song “Later On.”

“We somehow wrote the title track for this new album and y’all are gonna hear our voices with the man himself!!!” The Swon Brothers shared on social media.

Though Shelton did not write any of the album’s 12 tracks, he enlisted plenty of top-shelf writers, including Alyssa Vanderheym, Jessi Alexander, Jaron Boyer, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy, and more.

Shelton is also preparing to release a limited-edition, 7” vinyl on April 16, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut No. 1 hit “Austin.” The vinyl will feature the B-side track “Problems At Home,” just as it did nearly two decades ago.

See the track list for Body Language below:

1. Minimum Wage (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

2. Body Language (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)

3. Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

4. Now I Don’t (Jessi Alexander, Alyssa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

5. Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

6. Corn (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)

7. Makin’ It Up As You Go (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

9. The Girl Can’t Help It (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

10. The Flow (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

11. Neon Time (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

12. Bible Verses (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)