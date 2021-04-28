The Cadillac Three To Launch 10th Anniversary Tour in June

Trio The Cadillac Three just announced a new tour to celebrate a decade of being a band.
The group’s Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray will launch the tour with a performance at Country Thunder Iowa on June 11, and will tour throughout the fall, before wrapping the trek in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Nov. 19.
The tour includes a two-night stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 1 and 2, as well as stops at Houston’s The Armadillo Palace on June 26 and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on Sept. 17.
Holy shit! Tour dates!
Come see us on our 10th anniversary tour starting this summer.
The shows will mark the first the trio has played since their gigs at C2C Festival were cut short in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the band has had plenty to keep them busy: They released two studio albums last year, including Country Fuzz and Tabasco and Sweet Tea.
Their recent video, “Long After Last Call,” was a call-to-action to help independent music venues across the country that are struggling to keep going following COVID-19-forced shutdowns.