The Cadillac Three To Launch 10th Anniversary Tour in June

Trio The Cadillac Three just announced a new tour to celebrate a decade of being a band.

The group’s Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray will launch the tour with a performance at Country Thunder Iowa on June 11, and will tour throughout the fall, before wrapping the trek in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Nov. 19.

The tour includes a two-night stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 1 and 2, as well as stops at Houston’s The Armadillo Palace on June 26 and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on Sept. 17.

Holy shit! Tour dates!

Come see us on our 10th anniversary tour starting this summer.

The shows will mark the first the trio has played since their gigs at C2C Festival were cut short in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the band has had plenty to keep them busy: They released two studio albums last year, including Country Fuzz and Tabasco and Sweet Tea.

Their recent video, “Long After Last Call,” was a call-to-action to help independent music venues across the country that are struggling to keep going following COVID-19-forced shutdowns.

June 11: Forest City, IA-Country Thunder Iowa

June 12: Eustis, NE-Eustis Wurst Tag Festival

June 18: North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest

June 19: Roanoke, VA-Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges

June 25: New Braunfels, TX-Gruene Hall

June 26: Houston, TX-The Armadillo Palace

July 9: Pueblo, CO-Bands in the Backyard

July 29: Lexington, KY-Manchester Music Hall

July 30: Taylorville, IL-South Fork Dirt Riders

July 31: Kansas City, MO-Knuckleheads Saloon

August 5: Detroit Lakes, MN-WE Fest

August 13: Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse

August 14: Maryville, TN-The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson

August 19: Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex Grand

August 26: Champaign, IL-The City Center at Fat City

August 27: West Peoria, IL-Crusens

September 1: Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

September 2: Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

September 3: Fort Smith, AR-TempleLive

September 4: Omaha, NE-Barnato

September 9: Wichita, KS-Wave

September 11: Tulsa, OK-Cain’s Ballroom

September 15: State College, PA-Stage West

September 16: Hampton, NH-Wally’s Pub

September 17: Boston, MA-Paradise Rock Club

September 18: Portland, ME-Aura

September 24: Franklin, OH-JD Legends

September 25: Rootstown, OH-Dusty Armadillo

November 5: Iowa City, IA-First Avenue Club

November 6: Bloomington, IN-Bluebird Nightclub

November 11: Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre

November 12: Dothan, AL-National Peanut Festival

November 13: Savannah, GA-Saddle Bags Savannah

November 19: Grand Rapids, MI-Elevation




