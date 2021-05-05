Alan Jackson, Vince Gill, Mickey Guyton Set For National Memorial Day Concert

Vince Gill, Mickey Guyton and Alan Jackson are among the artists set to take part in the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert. The pre-taped, 90-minute special will air Sunday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, to honor men and women in uniform, their families, and those who have given their lives to serve their country. Other musicians to be featured include Sara Bareilles, Denyce Graves, Gladys Knight, and actors Steve Buscemi and Mary McCormack.

Guyton will perform the National Anthem, while Jackson and Gill will perform during the event, which will include a 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11, as well as the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. Specifically, the event will include a special tribute to the 2nd Ranger Infantry Company, the Army’s only all-Black Ranger Infantry Company. The event will also honor the more than 265,000 nurses who served their country during the Vietnam War.

Jackson will release his first studio album in six years, Where Have You Gone, on May 14. Meanwhile, Guyton was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance for her song “Black Like Me.” She also co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards and earned an ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year.

Gill recently teamed with Ronnie Milsap for the lively track “Big Bertha.”