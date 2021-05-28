WATCH: Trace Adkins’ Video for “Empty Chair” Honors Veterans

</noscript> </div>

This Memorial Day weekend, Trace Adkins is honoring military veterans with the song, “Empty Chair.” In an Instagram post, the song is described as “a special tribute to the men & women in uniform who have lost their lives in the line of duty. ’Empty Chair’ is a song dedicated to those who never returned home. It is for everyone who has loved & lost a hero.”

The song’s lyrics paint a picture of a group of older military veterans who gather at a small cafe to chat, tell jokes and most importantly, remember their brothers and fellow soldiers who didn’t make it home.

Those that somehow survived came home, went on to build their lives/never charging us a penny for the debt we owe to them/but you can almost smell the gunsmoke and the foxholes that they shared/on the days they raise their coffee and toast the empty chair, he sings.

Throughout his career, Adkins has supported servicemen, servicewomen and veterans. He has been a spokesperson for The Wounded Warrior Project and has completed 12 USO Tours. “Empty Chair” is included on Adkins’ upcoming 13th studio album, to be released on Verge Records.

Adkins also recently premiered the video for his new track, “Heartbreak Song,” on CMT.com.

“It’s a unique take. It’s about a ’heartbreak,’ but not the type you would assume. It all ends well, though,” Adkins told CMT.com of the “Heartbreak Song” video.