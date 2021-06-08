Elle King Jokes That “Boy Or Girl,” She’s “Definitely” Naming Her Unborn Child “Miranda”

</noscript> </div>

“Boy or girl, I’m definitely gonna name it Miranda,” jokes King about her unborn child.

“I’m still in awe of the fact that I’m friends with her and she sang on one of my songs,” she continues. As well, regarding their long-standing friendship (built during Lambert’s all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour), King says, “She’s always extended an invitation to come out to her farm and write with her, so that’s definitely something I would love to do one day. She’s so cool. She just makes everything more fun. I’d always rather do something with Miranda than by myself.”

In all actuality, though, King has yet to choose a name for her soon-to-be-born offspring because she — alongside her partner, tattoo artist Dan Tooker — decided to wait until birth before learning the sex or picking out a name. “It’s not fun! But I ask my partner every single day, ’Babe, what do you think we’re having?’ I think I’m having a boy, but I don’t know. [Tooker] thinks so too,” King notes. “I think we only say boy because everyone else and their mother says [it’s going to be a] girl.”