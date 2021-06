Elle King Jokes That “Boy Or Girl,” She’s “Definitely” Naming Her Unborn Child “Miranda”

One of the 2021 ACM Awards highlights was watching a very proudly now seven months pregnant Elle King perform “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — her surging radio hit collaboration with Miranda Lambert — at the festivities. The rocking jam is also emerging as a post-quarantine bar favorite, as many patrons, after being inside for over a year, are “drunk and don’t wanna go home.” However, regarding her pregnancy, the star country vocalist — while answering a question posed during a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights — also maintains the same wildly entertaining energy currently propelling her latest single to success.

“Boy or girl, I’m definitely gonna name it Miranda,” jokes King about her unborn child.

“I’m still in awe of the fact that I’m friends with her and she sang on one of my songs,” she continues. As well, regarding their long-standing friendship (built during Lambert’s all-female Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour), King says, “She’s always extended an invitation to come out to her farm and write with her, so that’s definitely something I would love to do one day. She’s so cool. She just makes everything more fun. I’d always rather do something with Miranda than by myself.”

In all actuality, though, King has yet to choose a name for her soon-to-be-born offspring because she — alongside her partner, tattoo artist Dan Tooker — decided to wait until birth before learning the sex or picking out a name. “It’s not fun! But I ask my partner every single day, ’Babe, what do you think we’re having?’ I think I’m having a boy, but I don’t know. [Tooker] thinks so too,” King notes. “I think we only say boy because everyone else and their mother says [it’s going to be a] girl.”