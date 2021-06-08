One of the 2021 ACM Awards highlights was watching a very proudly now seven months pregnant Elle King perform “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — her surging radio hit collaboration with Miranda Lambert — at the festivities. The rocking jam is also emerging as a post-quarantine bar favorite, as many patrons, after being inside for over a year, are “drunk and don’t wanna go home.” However, regarding her pregnancy, the star country vocalist — while answering a question posed during a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights — also maintains the same wildly entertaining energy currently propelling her latest single to success.
Elle King Jokes That “Boy Or Girl,” She’s “Definitely” Naming Her Unborn Child “Miranda”
"She's so cool. She just makes everything more fun," says the "Drunk" vocalist about her superstar collaborator
