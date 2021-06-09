CMT Music Awards: Thomas Rhett Gets “Country Again”

</noscript> </div>

Thomas Rhett went back to his musical roots for his latest album, Country Again: Side A, and the superstar proudly showed off his ‘90s country influences during the CMT Music Awards as he performed the title track to the album.

“If you’ve known me as an artist for the last five or six years, you’ve known that I’ve gone through a bunch of different transitions, musically, stylistically,” he previously told CMT. “The things that I loved and put so much effort into took a back burner for me in 2019 and I really started to live a little bit more simple. That line is so true, just digging up my boots for the first time in four or five years and putting them on. And now I’m like, ’Well, I don’t really need anything else.’ That was the first song I wrote on Zoom.”

