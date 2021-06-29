Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and More Partner With Cameo for Charity Shout-Outs

Growing in popularity is Cameo, a website that allows fans to request personalized video messages from celebrities for any occasion, including birthdays, well wishes, and more. The “Cameo Goes Country” campaign will run through Wednesday, June 30, and involve exclusive, first-come, first-served, and limited-time offers from artists, including Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Chrissy Metz, Kip Moore, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, and others.

Pricing for Cameo’s country music collab ranges from $15 to $400. Many participating stars have a response rate within 24 hours, meaning you’ll receive your personalized Cameo message by the next day.

Initially, 25 participating artists will donate 100% of their proceeds to ACM Lifting Lives’ Covid-19 Response Fund, plus other music therapy programs for mental and physical health issues. Since its April 2020 creation, the Covid-19 Response Fund has distributed over $3.5 million to aid those in the country music industry suffering financial crisis due to the pandemic. In addition, Cameo will continue adding exclusive offers from new artists, country music celebrities, and industry supporters throughout June.

“I’m going to be on [Cameo] for a limited time. I’ll say whatever you need me to say, I’ll wish people well, I’ll give you a happy birthday, I’ll tell somebody to get their s**t together, you know any of those things,” Stapleton joked. But, he continued, “It’s all for charity, my net proceeds will go to [Outlaw State of Kind].” Outlaw State of Kind is Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s 2016-founded charitable fund administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which, as the couple notes, “[supports] causes close to their heart.”