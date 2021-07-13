Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Announce Ryman Auditorium Residency

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit just announced an upcoming series of eight headlining concerts in October 2021 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and the group is using the shows to help feature female artists of color.

Among the openers for the concerts are Brittney Spencer, Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, Shemekia Copeland, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun and Adia Victoria. The shows will take place Oct. 15-17, 19-20, and 22-24.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s most recent album release was 2020’s Reunions, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. This isn’t the first time the group has held a successful slate of shows at the Ryman, and in 2018, this four-time Grammy-winning group released the live album Live From The Ryman, primarily recorded during the group’s six sold-out nights at the Mother Church in 2017.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s Amanda Shires will open the Oct. 15 show, followed by Spencer (Oct. 16), Guyton (Oct. 17), Kiah (Oct. 19), Copeland (Oct. 20), Russell (Oct. 22), Oladokun (Oct. 23) and Victoria (Oct. 24).

On the strength of songs including “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and “Black Like Me,” Guyton is set to release her full-length album Remember Her Name later this year, while Spencer recently released the EP Compassion. Russell and Kiah have both performed as members of the group Our Native Daughters and both recently issued projects including Russell’s Outside Child, and Kiah’s Wary+Strange. Oladokun recently released a deluxe version of the album In Defense of My Own Happiness, led by songs including “Bigger Man” (with Maren Morris). Victoria teamed with T Bone Burnett for the song “South Gotta Change,” while last year, Copeland released the album Uncivil War (which features guitar work from Isbell).

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, July 16 at ryman.com.