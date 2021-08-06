Garth Brooks Says Opening His Own Bar Would “Be an Honor”

"I know exactly the way I'd want it to be because I live in the dive bars," Brooks said

Garth Brooks has previously noted that he would be open to launching his own bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, going so far as to tell reporters last summer that “It’s coming, I would say, probably in the next two years, three years,” and saying, “It’ll be its own place very much like Blake’s is his own place.”

During a recent press event in Nashville prior to his July 31 Nashville stadium show (which ended up being postponed due to rain and lightning), the music superstar doubled down on the idea, telling reporters “it would be an honor” to open his own bar.

“It makes sense, it can’t come soon enough for me,” Brooks said, according to audacy.com. “It would be an honor if I ever got to do it. I know exactly the way I’d want it to be because I live in the dive bars.”

Notably, as Brooks has sold out shows on his stadium tours over the past several years, he has also made a point of performing pop-shows at small dive bars, christening them the “Dive Bar Tour.” If Brooks were to open a bar on Nashville’s Broadway, his operation would join a collection of other country star-led bars and restaurants in Nashville, including Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, Alan Jackson’s AJ’s Good Time Bar, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge Food+Drink, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville, and Miranda Lambert’s newly-opened Casa Rosa concept.

Of course, Brooks is well aware that his signature hit, “Friends in Low Places,” is a quintessential dive bar song.

“I’ll tell you, man, with getting to be part of arguably one of the most sing-a-long songs ever, in all of the music, [‘Friends In Low Places’] that’s a fun direction to go to. That’s your constituency. That’s the people that you lean on in hard times,” he said of those who frequent small-town dive bars. “You come there to get guidance and sometimes you get a little too much guidance. Hopefully, your friends around will make sure that you get home safe and all that stuff. But that’d be a fun thing.”

In the meantime, Brooks is in the middle of his current stadium tour, with shows slated for Kansas City, Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7 and Lincoln, Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14. With the current number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, Brooks and his team will then take time to reassess the remaining concerts through the end of the year.

“It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule,” Brooks said in a statement. “We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”