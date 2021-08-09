Dwight Yoakam Joins Clint Eastwood in Upcoming Movie

Dwight Yoakam stars alongside Clint Eastwood in the upcoming film Cry Macho, according to deadline.com. Eastwood is also a producer on the film, which will release in theaters and HBO Max on Sept. 17, 2021.

The movie is based on the novel Cry Macho, penned by N. Richard Nash. In the upcoming film, Eastwood portrays Mike Milo, a former rodeo star and horse breeder who accepts a job from former employer Howard Polk (played by Yoakam) to bring Polk’s son home from Mexico and away from his alcoholic mother. The movie follows the challenges they face as they journey to Texas.

The cast also includes Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Horacio Garcia Rojas, and Fernanda Urrejola. The movie wrapped filming in December 2020.

The movie marks Yoakam’s first film role since 2018’s Dallas. As an actor, Yoakam has nearly 40 credits to his name, including roles in Sling Blade, Panic Room and 90 Minutes in Heaven.

See the trailer for Cry Macho below:

Yoakam also recently joined Carrie Underwood during the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam last month to perform a rendition of Yoakam's "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere."




