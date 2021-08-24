Garth Brooks’ Upcoming Dive Bar Tour Will Consist Of “Fully Vaccinated” Events

Following the recent cancellation of his scheduled stadium concert events, Garth Brooks has noted that his next slate of touring dates will occur in venues also recently familiar to his performances: dive bars. The dates will also require all attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the country legend recently offered via his Inside Studio G Facebook Live series.

“This fall, dive bars,” stated the iconic artist. “Because you can fully vaccinate dive bars. People have got to have their card to even get in. The only way to get in through dive bars [is] country radio, your local country station.” Regarding his recent decision to shut down his wildly commercially successful Stadium Tour, Brooks said, “It boils down to one thing: it was the right decision to make, even though it was not my favorite decision.”

The “The Thunder Rolls” singer also offered the following in regards to how he has handled vaccination, as an issue, amongst his own traveling team: “I’m vaccinated, 100% vaccinated. Everybody on the freakin’ tour, vaccinated.” Also, regarding the free will of his fans and others, he added, “I cannot make you get vaccinated. Until it becomes a law, it is a choice. And people, when things are a choice, you have to understand and respect that we’re all going to make our own choices.”

Though no further details regarding the potential fall dive bar tour have been offered, Brooks has previously visited intimate venues like Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California, and Chicago’s Joe’s on Weed Street. Tickets were — as Brooks noted during his livestream — only made available from local radio stations.