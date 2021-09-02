Music

Ashland Craft’s ‘Travelin’ Kind’ Highlights Her “Genuine” Path To Success

"I'm honest. This is who I am," says the 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member
by 50m ago

In the past 18 months, Big Loud Records-signed artist Ashland Craft has emerged as something of a “can’t miss” country star on the rise. On September 3, the member of CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country class releases Travelin’ Kind, a debut album that feels like the rocking, countrified, and passionate creator is putting her entire heart and soul on the line for the country and pop music communities to embrace as one of their own deeply, and in regards to both genre’s futures, one of the foundations at the forefront of where music is heading.

Yes, it’s an audacious thing for the Piedmont, South Carolina-native and former cover-song singer with honky-tonk roots to humbly expose their entire selves for the world-at-large to see and hear. But, upon talking to Ashland Craft, you quickly learn the one secret to her success: she’s as passionate as she is pragmatic, plus her heart’s already been broken. In short, she has nothing left to lose and everything to gain.

“This album represents so many small pieces and parts of who I am,” says the vocalist on a late summer afternoon while traveling between tour dates as an opener for the Zac Brown Band. “Early in my career, I told myself that I was going to pursue music with my whole heart, or not at all. Now, at the end of the day, I’ll say that when it comes to my music, it’s sometimes like, ’Screw it. I’m honest. This is who I am, and whoever likes it, likes it.'”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.