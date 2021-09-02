Ashland Craft’s ‘Travelin’ Kind’ Highlights Her “Genuine” Path To Success

</noscript> </div>

Ashland Craft’s awareness of knowing “who [she is now]” as defined by deeply and deftly navigating her past allows this album to stand out. Regarding what she feels allows her to craft music with such impressive depth, she gives an answer that continues to offer her entire, unvarnished self. “I’m not writing songs from any other perspective but the one that’s uniquely my own. The more you hold yourself accountable and present who you actually are in your songwriting, you have a much greater advantage. To wit, on the just-released album single “That’s The Kind of Place,” she notes that the lyric “you’re either sitting around waiting for Jesus or the county fair” doubles as a “perfect” description of her hometown, but also a turn of phrase that when you “just hear it in general, it hits different.”

Being able to state such unique emotions with precision constantly is a fascinating idea to the up and comer. “Musicians overall, we sometimes feel our job is to state what people are feeling perfectly,” says the performer. “But then, you learn that the best part about being a singer or songwriter is that sometimes, people find the best meaning in your work when it’s more driven by being in the moment and imperfect rather than searching for the exact right thing.”

Considering next steps past Travelin’ Kind’s September 3 release, Craft has a desire to diversify her talents while doubling down on what’s brought her this far. “My biggest goal now is to move past just focusing on lyrics and dig more into vocals, showing off that side of my work a bit more. I love saying words, but maybe saying less of them! But still, my concentration is going to be on telling stories in unfiltered ways that universally connect with as many people as I can,” she says. Relating a recent songwriting story, she continues, “I was just working with Kenny Wilson and Wyatt Durrette on a new song called ’Somebody’s Gotta Do It.’ It’s one of the more emotional, heartbreaking songs that I’ve recently written. It proved that I could actually dig in deeper than I have been into my personal story. At the end of the day, people can try as much as they want to recreate other perspectives, but the fans can always tell when an artist is genuine.”