The "Delta Dawn" vocalist also has a new duet with Rupaul, “This Is Our Country,” releasing September 9

Grammy-winning country legend Tanya Tucker appeared as a surprise guest visiting the Top 4 contestants on the latest edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6. During the episode featuring Tanya, the Top 4 were challenged to write lyrics for a new song titled “This Is Our Country,” which will include a duet version with the “Delta Dawn” singer and Rupaul available on September 9.

Tucker appeared virtually during the episode and popped up on the screen to give the queens a few words of encouragement. But, like each member of the Top 4 waiting a long time for their second chance at winning the show, the icon noted that finally winning her Grammy Awards was worth the wait.

Tanya Tucker’s Drag Race appearance is available for streaming via Paramount+ by clicking this link.

Currently, Tucker is recovering from her July hip surgery, which — because, as she notes via social media, she hasn’t “been given the green light to travel just yet” by her doctor — she has canceled the six concerts announced for her during August on her tour calendar.

“My doctor wants me to continue with more [physical therapy] in order to full recover,” Tucker explained on August 14. “…I look forward to seeing y’all in September,” she added.

Tucker has previously cleared her tour calendar for July after a hip fracture required a last-minute surgery. However, upon recovery, Tucker will be on the road in 2021 through mid-December. As well, she’s been announced as a performer for Brandi Carlile’s 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend concert vacation event in Mexico and April 2022’s Stagecoach Festival.