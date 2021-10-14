Lee Brice Achieves His Ninth Consecutive Number-One Hit With “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

Veteran country star Lee Brice has followed up “One of Them Girls,” duet “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and “Rumor” with the ballad “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” The song has now simultaneously achieved chart-topping status on both the Billboard and Mediabase radio charts. Regarding the achievement, he noted via social media, “Y’all…We have the #1 song on country radio!! A huge THANK YOU to country radio, my team, and every single one of you who called your local radio station to request ’Memory I Don’t Mess With.’ I cannot thank y’all enough for showing this song so much love! I’m forever grateful.”

In June, Brice released an acoustic version of his new number one single — which premiered in its original version in October 2020 — accompanied by a video. Regarding the clip, he told PEOPLE, “I love this video for many reasons. For one, it’s like this little snapshot of a moment in time in my personal life. There was a time, a girl, a story very close to what this video portrays that I actually went through, even down to the year and model of the truck in the video.” As well, he noted that filming the video on his farm was “really cool,” because it was where the track was written and originally recorded. “Shooting down in that river bed where I float, where I fish with my kids, was one of the coolest shots I’ve ever been a part of.”



