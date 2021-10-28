George Strait releases ‘The Weight of the Badge’ video for First Responders Day
George Strait: "The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day. Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make."
George Strait commemorated First Responders Day with an emotional music video for “The Weight of the Badge” as a tribute to first responders.
The video highlights the risk first responders face daily through scenes of them prepping for or on their jobs and interviews with their worried families.
