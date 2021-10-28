George Strait releases ‘The Weight of the Badge’ video for First Responders Day

George Strait: "The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day. Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make."

George Strait commemorated First Responders Day with an emotional music video for “The Weight of the Badge” as a tribute to first responders.

The video highlights the risk first responders face daily through scenes of them prepping for or on their jobs and interviews with their worried families.

“The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day,” Strait said in the video. “Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make.”



Written by Strait, his son Bubba Strait and frequent collaborator Dean Dillon, the song’s lyrics include:

Not that long ago, he woke up in the hospital| With his wife and kids, praying by his bed| He said, I’m gonna be alright, there’s just sometimes you gotta fight| And the truth is nothing truer could be said|I do it for us, and I do it for them| And I ain’t gonna buckle under the weight of the badge. The video premiered last night at the First Responders Children’s Foundation 20th anniversary gala in New York City, and many of the first responders featured in the video were in attendance. Straight also launched TheWeightOfTheBadge.com, inviting guests to share their stories and gratitude for first responders. Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



