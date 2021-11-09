Vince Gill Presents Flood-Damaged Middle Tennessee School With Over $100,000 Of Instruments

Middle Tennessee-based Waverly Central High School recently received over $100,000 worth of musical instruments from legendary country artist Vince Gill and Country Music Association representative Alex Hall on behalf of KHS Music and the CMA Foundation. The gift replaced instruments lost to the August floodwaters caused by over 15 inches of rain in Humphreys County, TN. According to the Associated Press, the storm resulted in a natural disaster that ravaged the area.

Gill joins Chris Stapleton and Dolly Parton among numerous stars who have pitched in to benefit the area that also includes Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN. Regarding the more than $700,000 Parton raised from her various Smoky Mountain businesses, the “Coat Of Many Colors” vocalist stated, “I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery,” she said. “Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them. They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time.”

Chris and Morgane Stapleton donated $10,000 to the family of a pair of 7-month-old twins who were swept from their father’s arms and perished in the flooding. Danielle Hall, the children’s mother, noted, “The donations we have received just makes us cry with joy, and it is very overwhelming how many people are willing to donate to help. We are so grateful for everyone, and everyone has been so supportive.”