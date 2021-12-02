Watch: Carrie Underwood Goes Behind the Scenes of Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood launched her show REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre Wednesday night amid a haze of hit songs, sequins and fringe.
The residency is Underwood’s first in her career, and she was the first artist on the venue’s stage – the largest in Las Vegas.
“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”
The show, conceived by Underwood, is designed to celebrate the most prominent hits of her 15-year career, including “Cowboy Casanova,” “Drinking Alone,” “Two Black Cadillacs,” and “Blown Away.”