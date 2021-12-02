Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency runs off and on through May of 2022.

Watch: Carrie Underwood Goes Behind the Scenes of Her Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood launched her show REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre Wednesday night amid a haze of hit songs, sequins and fringe.

The residency is Underwood’s first in her career, and she was the first artist on the venue’s stage – the largest in Las Vegas.

“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”

The show, conceived by Underwood, is designed to celebrate the most prominent hits of her 15-year career, including “Cowboy Casanova,” “Drinking Alone,” “Two Black Cadillacs,” and “Blown Away.”



In authentic Las Vegas – and Carrie Underwood – fashion, the show boasts state-of-the-art production value, special effects, dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra, an array of costumes, and a staggering finale featuring a water wall. “It’s new, it’s shiny and there’s so much technology,” Underwood said. “There’s something glitzy and (glamourous) about women in country music. We love our rhinestones. We love our wardrobe changes. We’ve been doing our own version of Vegas in Nashville for generations.” Underwood’s REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre runs Dec. 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11; March 23, 25, 26 and 30; April 1-2; and May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21. Tickets for the May dates go on sale at 10 a.m. PST Dec. 6 at AXS.com/CarrieInVegas. Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



