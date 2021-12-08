Music

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Cringy Moments Filming ‘1883’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are starring as married couple James and Margaret Dutton in the new "Yellowstone" prequel "1883" that will debut Dec. 19 on Paramount +.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of country music’s most famous married couples – and they’re about to make the transition together into television.

McGraw and Hill are starring as married couple James and Margaret Dutton in the new “Yellowstone” prequel “1883.” They’ve been filming for months, and the series will debut Dec. 19 on Paramount +.

McGraw told People he’s never “had so much fun in my life.” Hill says she doesn’t want to stop.

