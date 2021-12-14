Brad Paisley Steps in for Ellen DeGeneres

Brad Paisley will slide into the host seat on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to helm an episode later this month.
Paisley and DeGeneres are friends, but the Dec. 29 episode marks his first time hosting the Emmy-winning show.
Guests on Paisley’s episode include Cary Elwes (“A Castle for Christmas”) of “The Princess Bride” fame and Tori Kelly (“Sing 2” and children’s book, “The Curly Girl Blues”) are the featured guests. Paisley will also showcase 11-year-old singer and guitar player Champ Jaxon.
“I was so honored Ellen asked me to guest host during her final season,” Paisley said in a statement. “It shows so much belief…letting someone host a show that’s going off the air anyways.”