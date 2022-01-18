Pics: “The Voice” Alumna Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain Eloped!

Country singer Meghan Linsey and fellow singer/producer Tyler Cain skipped the Nashville snow for a Hawaiian wedding this weekend.

Linsey, who won CMT’s “Can You Duet?” in 2009 and was runner-up on “The Voice” in 2015, and Cain eloped. The pair got engaged in Alaska 2019, and after COVID-19 squashed a multitude of stateside wedding plans, they decided a quick trip to Maui with just the two of them made more sense. People reports the couple said their “I dos” on Sunday at Ironwoods Beach in Lahaina.

“We are just so excited to finally be married,” Cain told People. “We’ve been together for 10 years in March, and we are more in love now than we’ve ever been. We just knew if we don’t do it now, then when? With COVID, it’s so hard to know when it would be a good time to have a large gathering. We love our family and friends so much and don’t want to put anyone at risk.”

Simply Eloped planned their wedding in about a week, and Linsey said they took care of “every detail” from the permit and the officiant to the flowers and location.

The songstress wore a custom Olia Zavozina gown designed after the couple got engaged. Linsey said she wanted a dress that would accentuate her figure and still “look elegant.”

“She made my dress two years ago and has held on to it all this time!” Linsey told People.

Cain turned to Twisted Tailor for his suit, and his wedding band is engraved with a sound wave from their song “Nowhere With You.”

During the ceremony, a ukulele player plucked out an instrumental version of “Has Anybody Ever Told You,” a song written by Cain. Linsey and Cain released an acoustic version of the song to commemorate their wedding.



