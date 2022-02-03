Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan and More Join New Extreme Survival Show “Beyond the Edge” on CBS

"Beyond the Edge" plunges nine celebrities into the jungles of Panama to compete for money for charity.

Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan are joining a cast of seven other celebrities for CBS’s new extreme reality series “Beyond The Edge,” filmed in the Panamanian jungle.

Alaina and Morgan along with Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis, NBA champion Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, NFL legend Mike Singletary, “Full House” actress Jodie Sweetin and television personalities Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”) and Eboni K. Williams (“The Real Housewives of New York City”) trade the comforts of their daily lives for two weeks of brutal living conditions and intense physical and emotional challenges to raise money for their favorite charities.

Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo will host the show, which premieres 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT Wednesday, March 16 on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.

“’Beyond the Edge’ is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” said executive producer Greg Goldman in a statement. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt. To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity. And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”

