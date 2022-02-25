Shania Twain Joins Forces With Coldplay’s Chris Martin In Las Vegas

The country legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin left Vegas concert-goers in awe with an unforgettable performance.

Country music legend Shania Twain surprised loyal fans on Saturday (Feb.19) during her “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency at the Zappos Theater in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. While performing fan-favorite classics, the hitmaker took a moment to call up Coldplay’s Chris Martin on stage.

Martin was on the piano, and Twain sat under the spotlight strumming her bedazzled electric blue guitar. Together the two tackled each other’s smash hits – “Fix You,” and Twain’s single, “You’re Still the One.”

Following the showstopping performance, the icon took to Instagram to share a snippet of the guest appearance and thanked Martin for his kind contribution.

“Best surprise ever!!😍 Thank you to all of my amazing fans for coming, and an extra special thank you to Chris Martin for performing a few songs with me to make the show even more special… A life dream realised! I wanted to live in that moment forever ❤️ @coldplay #letsgovegas,” she captioned underneath the short clip.

Popular television personality, Keltie Knight and concert-goers praised Martin and the country singer for their state-of-the-art performance in the comments.

“Saw it live and this was incredible,” gushed the three-time Emmy winner. “We all wanted to live in that moment forever!!! Amazing show!!!,” another fan added.

The chart-topping artist kicked off her Vegas run back in 2019. After receiving a positive fan reaction, Twain extended her residency to February of 2020. However, due to the global health crisis – the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer had to postpone the scheduled shows.

Let's Go 2022! The final shows of my Vegas residency at @ZapposTheater are on sale now – Let's go out in style https://t.co/iTdGXCfhNG #letsgovegas pic.twitter.com/qWxCTo15yt — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) January 2, 2022

Once the trailblazer received the green light to hit the stage, she took her fierce personality back to Sin City to pick up where she left off. In late December, Twain announced the final 16 dates of her residency show.

The global phenomenon is currently wrapping up her February run. However, she is set to return on June 3-18 and Aug. 26 – Sept. 10, 2022. Twain’s show is designed exclusively for the Zappos Theater and is known for taking fans on a “spectacular journey.” Tickets are currently available for purchase to see the top-selling country artist.