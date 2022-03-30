CMT Premiere: Chapel Hart Hopes to Inspire People to Chase Their Dreams with “Made for Me”

</noscript> </div>

“There’s a scene from our ‘Home Is Where The Hart Is’ concert where we received the key to the city,” the band said. “It was more than just recognition from the people of Poplarville, but a testament to their love and support of us. In previous administrations, we didn’t have the most positive relationship with our own hometown’s local government. Over time, the city realized that our journey wasn’t just our own. It is a tangible reminder to all the dreamers that anything is possible.”

Edward Miller directed the video that shows the women in different settings around Poplarville and with various community members. They said they loved meeting everyone and working together to create a clip of which they’re proud.

“At the bonfire scene, we heard a couple of the kids saying how they were nervous because they had never done a video with famous people!” the band said. “There was such a beauty in seeing the way the kids from our hometown view us and how proud they are to have us representing them.”

As for fans, they hope viewers of the video walk away feeling like “love and forgiveness are the start to healing us as a nation.”

“There’s a great big world out there. GO CHASE YOUR DREAMS!” the women said. “We’re completely blown away! We really felt the love and message of the video right off the bat and hope others will, too.”