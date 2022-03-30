CMT Premiere: Chapel Hart Hopes to Inspire People to Chase Their Dreams with “Made for Me”

Family trio Chapel Hart takes viewers to their hometown of Poplarville, Mississippi, in their new video for “Made for Me.”
Written by Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle, “Made For Me” is about finding the courage to chase your dreams.
“This video really highlights the pride we have for our small town while bringing that southern Mississippi charm around the world as we chase our dreams,” the band said. “It tells the story of our journey from Poplarville to New Orleans and beyond, along with some of the friends we’ve made along the way.”